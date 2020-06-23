12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home is move in ready! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Washer and Dryer Included.



Workout Gym and Pool in Common Area.



This location is perfect. Just steps away from public transportation, a quick 2 minutes to I-25 and all that the metropolitan area has to offer is at your fingertips.



2 small animals, cats and dogs only, are allowed for additional non-refundable security deposit.



*** Section 8 and Vouchers Welcome- Must pay deposit in full ****



