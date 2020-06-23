All apartments in Westminster
12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1

12160 Huron St · No Longer Available
Location

12160 Huron St, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home is move in ready! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath condo. Washer and Dryer Included.

Workout Gym and Pool in Common Area.

This location is perfect. Just steps away from public transportation, a quick 2 minutes to I-25 and all that the metropolitan area has to offer is at your fingertips.

2 small animals, cats and dogs only, are allowed for additional non-refundable security deposit.

*** Section 8 and Vouchers Welcome- Must pay deposit in full ****

www.denverrealestatemoguls.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 have any available units?
12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 have?
Some of 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 offer parking?
No, 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 has a pool.
Does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12160 Huron St., 302, Westminster CO 80234 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
