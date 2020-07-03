All apartments in Westminster
12111 Bannock Street Unit F.
12111 Bannock Street Unit F.
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12111 Bannock Street Unit F
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

12111 Bannock Street Unit F

12111 Bannock Street · No Longer Available
Location

12111 Bannock Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Remodeled Condo with Garage for Rent (Westminster) - Just updated! Fantastic views!! New paint and flooring throughout. Great layout, very spacious, warm and inviting! Lovely kitchen with lots of storage. The living room is large enough to accommodate dining space and a fireplace. Huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Garage has tons of storage space. Washer/Dryer Hookups!

Great location, near I-25 and 120th in a nice, quiet community! Very close to several parks, Thorncreek Golf Course, Westminster Skate City, Open Space, lakes, and South Platte River, super convenient highway access. Also close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more!

Rent: $1,600/month
Included in Rent: Water, sewer & trash

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321 or 303-900-5144

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE5697648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F have any available units?
12111 Bannock Street Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F have?
Some of 12111 Bannock Street Unit F's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12111 Bannock Street Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
12111 Bannock Street Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12111 Bannock Street Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 12111 Bannock Street Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F offer parking?
Yes, 12111 Bannock Street Unit F offers parking.
Does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12111 Bannock Street Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F have a pool?
No, 12111 Bannock Street Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F have accessible units?
No, 12111 Bannock Street Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 12111 Bannock Street Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 12111 Bannock Street Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.

