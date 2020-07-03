12111 Bannock Street Unit F.

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed/1 Bath Remodeled Condo with Garage for Rent (Westminster) - Just updated! Fantastic views!! New paint and flooring throughout. Great layout, very spacious, warm and inviting! Lovely kitchen with lots of storage. The living room is large enough to accommodate dining space and a fireplace. Huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Garage has tons of storage space. Washer/Dryer Hookups!



Great location, near I-25 and 120th in a nice, quiet community! Very close to several parks, Thorncreek Golf Course, Westminster Skate City, Open Space, lakes, and South Platte River, super convenient highway access. Also close to shopping, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, schools, and more!



Rent: $1,600/month

Included in Rent: Water, sewer & trash



