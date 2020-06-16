All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
12103 Melody Drive, #16-304
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12103 Melody Drive, #16-304

12103 Melody Drive · (720) 583-4369
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Northeast Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12103 Melody Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
2B/1B Upper Level Condo in Cottonwood Villas - Available June 1st - Cozy 2 bed/1 bath upper-level apartment in Westminster!

Centrally located with quick access to I-25, park-N-ride, shops and restaurants.

Includes assigned parking space, access to pool and clubhouse. Water/Sewer/Trash and snow removal included in rent.

Pets negotiable with additional deposit.

In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.

Call Fox Property Mgmt at 720.583.4369 for more information.

(RLNE5685316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 have any available units?
12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 have?
Some of 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 currently offering any rent specials?
12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 pet-friendly?
No, 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 offer parking?
Yes, 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 does offer parking.
Does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 have a pool?
Yes, 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 has a pool.
Does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 have accessible units?
No, 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 does not have accessible units.
Does 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12103 Melody Drive, #16-304?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ironwood Apartments at the Ranch
11705 Decatur St
Westminster, CO 80234
Altitude Westminster
9100 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Hidden Lake
3791 W 68th Ave
Westminster, CO 80030
Stratus Townhomes
8300 N. Sheridan Blvd
Westminster, CO 80003
The Village at Legacy Ridge Apartments
3850 W 112th Cir
Westminster, CO 80031
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave
Westminster, CO 80023
Covell on the Promenade
6250 Promenade Dr N
Westminster, CO 80020
Ezlyn Westminster
10305 Dover St
Westminster, CO 80021

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity