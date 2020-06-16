12103 Melody Drive, #16-304

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

2B/1B Upper Level Condo in Cottonwood Villas - Available June 1st - Cozy 2 bed/1 bath upper-level apartment in Westminster!



Centrally located with quick access to I-25, park-N-ride, shops and restaurants.



Includes assigned parking space, access to pool and clubhouse. Water/Sewer/Trash and snow removal included in rent.



Pets negotiable with additional deposit.



In order to ensure the safety of our community, Fox Property Management will not be performing any in-person showings for this property. A video showing will be provided and this property is able to be rented sight-unseen.



Call Fox Property Mgmt at 720.583.4369 for more information.



(RLNE5685316)