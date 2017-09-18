11865 Bradburn Boulevard

Amenities

Want to take a virtual tour right now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KkHtaVHpMoa



We are running a special: first and last month's rent are free (prorated that comes out to $2329.16/mo) on a standard 12 month lease



Come tour this newly renovated loft in Bradburn Village, Westminster! This trendy loft features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, on-site laundry, and two balconies, with mountain view from the master bedroom. The property has a spacious office space on the third floor and the design features are modern and top of the line including steel piping, fresh paint, and exposed brick. You will love the location of this unit as it is situated in the heart of downtown Bradburn’s Live/Work community on Main Street. Just steps from your front door you will find some of the area’s best restaurants such as 5280 Burger Bar, The Early Bird Restaurant, Zen Asian Bistro and Sushi, Fuzzy's Tacos, Ted's Montana Grill, and Wholefoods. Commuting is a breeze with onsite parking and easy access to both 1-25 and Hwy 36.



Pets - Small dogs only with $25/mo. pet rent

Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Washer/Dryer

Cooling Type - Central A/C

Utilities included - Wifi (Tenant pays the rest)

Community Amenities - Pool, Clubhouse, Playground, Tennis Courts for $200/mo

Parking - Off Street/On Street

School District - Adams



This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $25/month

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.