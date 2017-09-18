All apartments in Westminster
11865 Bradburn Boulevard
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:43 PM

11865 Bradburn Boulevard

11865 Bradburn Boulevard · (720) 730-7186
Location

11865 Bradburn Boulevard, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2396 sqft

Amenities

Want to take a virtual tour right now? >>> https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KkHtaVHpMoa

We are running a special: first and last month's rent are free (prorated that comes out to $2329.16/mo) on a standard 12 month lease

Come tour this newly renovated loft in Bradburn Village, Westminster! This trendy loft features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, on-site laundry, and two balconies, with mountain view from the master bedroom. The property has a spacious office space on the third floor and the design features are modern and top of the line including steel piping, fresh paint, and exposed brick. You will love the location of this unit as it is situated in the heart of downtown Bradburn’s Live/Work community on Main Street. Just steps from your front door you will find some of the area’s best restaurants such as 5280 Burger Bar, The Early Bird Restaurant, Zen Asian Bistro and Sushi, Fuzzy's Tacos, Ted's Montana Grill, and Wholefoods. Commuting is a breeze with onsite parking and easy access to both 1-25 and Hwy 36.

Pets - Small dogs only with $25/mo. pet rent
Inclusions - Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Washer/Dryer
Cooling Type - Central A/C
Utilities included - Wifi (Tenant pays the rest)
Community Amenities - Pool, Clubhouse, Playground, Tennis Courts for $200/mo
Parking - Off Street/On Street
School District - Adams

This property is available now. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $25/month
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard have any available units?
11865 Bradburn Boulevard has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard have?
Some of 11865 Bradburn Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11865 Bradburn Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
11865 Bradburn Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11865 Bradburn Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 11865 Bradburn Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 11865 Bradburn Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11865 Bradburn Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 11865 Bradburn Boulevard has a pool.
Does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 11865 Bradburn Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 11865 Bradburn Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11865 Bradburn Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
