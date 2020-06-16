All apartments in Westminster
11739 Zenobia Loop
11739 Zenobia Loop

11739 Zenobia Loop · No Longer Available
Location

11739 Zenobia Loop, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Westminster - Sunny and bright two-story detached single-family patio home available now in a convenient location, with easy access to Denver and Boulder. The Weatherstone Community is a fantastic neighborhood with a gorgeous park and includes access to 3 fabulous community pools and clubhouse.

Walking distance to Dry Creek Open Space trails, 24 hour fitness, Sprouts, Whole Foods, breweries and many restaurants. Broomfield Reservoir and open space nearby. Conveniently located next to parks, Westminster city recreation center and open space, less than 5 miles from both I-25 and US-36!

New carpet and paint throughout, newly refinished laminate hardwoods in the dining room and entry. Large eat-in kitchen with raised eating/breakfast bar, plus separate dining room. Maple cabinets, newer appliances, easy-to-clean glass-top range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, extra-large fridge with pull-out freezer drawer on bottom. Glass sliding doors lead from the kitchen to a fully-fenced low-maintenance side yard with large south-facing deck.

Spacious master suite with deep soaking tub and large walk in closet. Black-out shades in bedrooms, central A/C, two-sided gas fireplace with tiled hearth. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath upstairs plus loft tech-nook thats perfect as additional office space. Vaulted living room ceiling, open floor plan, and half bath on main level.

Alley-access to a double-car garage with built-in shelving and workbench plus loft storage. Garage steps in to laundry/mud room with new Kenmore front-loading washer and dryer.

HOA takes care of trash, all snow removal and lawn care. Renters responsible for all other utilities. Well-maintained and very clean home, local landlords that are responsive and professional.

SMALL dog OK with $400 deposit

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5053565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11739 Zenobia Loop have any available units?
11739 Zenobia Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11739 Zenobia Loop have?
Some of 11739 Zenobia Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11739 Zenobia Loop currently offering any rent specials?
11739 Zenobia Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11739 Zenobia Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 11739 Zenobia Loop is pet friendly.
Does 11739 Zenobia Loop offer parking?
Yes, 11739 Zenobia Loop offers parking.
Does 11739 Zenobia Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11739 Zenobia Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11739 Zenobia Loop have a pool?
Yes, 11739 Zenobia Loop has a pool.
Does 11739 Zenobia Loop have accessible units?
No, 11739 Zenobia Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 11739 Zenobia Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11739 Zenobia Loop has units with dishwashers.
