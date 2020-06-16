11739 Zenobia Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage pet friendly

Three Bedroom Home Available For Rent in Westminster - Sunny and bright two-story detached single-family patio home available now in a convenient location, with easy access to Denver and Boulder. The Weatherstone Community is a fantastic neighborhood with a gorgeous park and includes access to 3 fabulous community pools and clubhouse.



Walking distance to Dry Creek Open Space trails, 24 hour fitness, Sprouts, Whole Foods, breweries and many restaurants. Broomfield Reservoir and open space nearby. Conveniently located next to parks, Westminster city recreation center and open space, less than 5 miles from both I-25 and US-36!



New carpet and paint throughout, newly refinished laminate hardwoods in the dining room and entry. Large eat-in kitchen with raised eating/breakfast bar, plus separate dining room. Maple cabinets, newer appliances, easy-to-clean glass-top range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, extra-large fridge with pull-out freezer drawer on bottom. Glass sliding doors lead from the kitchen to a fully-fenced low-maintenance side yard with large south-facing deck.



Spacious master suite with deep soaking tub and large walk in closet. Black-out shades in bedrooms, central A/C, two-sided gas fireplace with tiled hearth. Two additional bedrooms and one full bath upstairs plus loft tech-nook thats perfect as additional office space. Vaulted living room ceiling, open floor plan, and half bath on main level.



Alley-access to a double-car garage with built-in shelving and workbench plus loft storage. Garage steps in to laundry/mud room with new Kenmore front-loading washer and dryer.



HOA takes care of trash, all snow removal and lawn care. Renters responsible for all other utilities. Well-maintained and very clean home, local landlords that are responsive and professional.



SMALL dog OK with $400 deposit



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5053565)