Amenities
11727 Fenton St Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a great community! Call today! - Check out this beautiful home in Westminster! Located in the Jefferson County school district with several shopping areas nearby and just a short drive to the mountains, we guarantee you'll love this property! Features of the property include:
-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
-Washer/Dryer included
-New cabinets and counter tops in kitchen
-Fenced in back yard
-Central air/heat
-2 car garage
-Large unfinished area of basement for storage
-Hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room
-Like new carpet in bedrooms
-Pet Friendly
-trash included
Residents are responsible for all other utilities including electric, gas, water, lawn care/snow removal. This property will lease quickly, so call 720-647-0162 or email tanner@leasefrontier.com today to schedule a showing. Thanks for viewing!
(RLNE5342431)