11727 Fenton St
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:18 PM

11727 Fenton St

11727 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

11727 Fenton Street, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11727 Fenton St Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a great community! Call today! - Check out this beautiful home in Westminster! Located in the Jefferson County school district with several shopping areas nearby and just a short drive to the mountains, we guarantee you'll love this property! Features of the property include:

-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)
-Washer/Dryer included
-New cabinets and counter tops in kitchen
-Fenced in back yard
-Central air/heat
-2 car garage
-Large unfinished area of basement for storage
-Hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room
-Like new carpet in bedrooms
-Pet Friendly
-trash included

Residents are responsible for all other utilities including electric, gas, water, lawn care/snow removal. This property will lease quickly, so call 720-647-0162 or email tanner@leasefrontier.com today to schedule a showing. Thanks for viewing!

(RLNE5342431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 Fenton St have any available units?
11727 Fenton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11727 Fenton St have?
Some of 11727 Fenton St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 Fenton St currently offering any rent specials?
11727 Fenton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 Fenton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11727 Fenton St is pet friendly.
Does 11727 Fenton St offer parking?
Yes, 11727 Fenton St offers parking.
Does 11727 Fenton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11727 Fenton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 Fenton St have a pool?
No, 11727 Fenton St does not have a pool.
Does 11727 Fenton St have accessible units?
No, 11727 Fenton St does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 Fenton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11727 Fenton St has units with dishwashers.

