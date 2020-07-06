Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11727 Fenton St Available 01/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom home in a great community! Call today! - Check out this beautiful home in Westminster! Located in the Jefferson County school district with several shopping areas nearby and just a short drive to the mountains, we guarantee you'll love this property! Features of the property include:



-All kitchen appliances included (oven, fridge, dishwasher, etc.)

-Washer/Dryer included

-New cabinets and counter tops in kitchen

-Fenced in back yard

-Central air/heat

-2 car garage

-Large unfinished area of basement for storage

-Hardwood flooring in kitchen and living room

-Like new carpet in bedrooms

-Pet Friendly

-trash included



Residents are responsible for all other utilities including electric, gas, water, lawn care/snow removal. This property will lease quickly, so call 720-647-0162 or email tanner@leasefrontier.com today to schedule a showing. Thanks for viewing!



(RLNE5342431)