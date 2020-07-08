11426 W 105th Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking garage internet access

* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home * Two-story home with an un-finished basement and washer/dryer * Wood burning fireplace & AC * Vaulted ceilings * 2 car garage * Fenced-in backyard with gardening areas and small patio * Large master bedroom with ceiling fan & lots of windows & walk-in closet * Covered front porch * Located one half mile from Standley Lake, Westminster Hills Dog Park just one block away Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com