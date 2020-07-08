All apartments in Westminster
11426 W 105th Dr

11426 West 105th Drive
Location

11426 West 105th Drive, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
* Offered by Grace Property Management & Real Estate. www.RentGrace.com * Seeking high quality, long term resident * We do full background checks * Visit web-site for on-line application * Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home * Two-story home with an un-finished basement and washer/dryer * Wood burning fireplace & AC * Vaulted ceilings * 2 car garage * Fenced-in backyard with gardening areas and small patio * Large master bedroom with ceiling fan & lots of windows & walk-in closet * Covered front porch * Located one half mile from Standley Lake, Westminster Hills Dog Park just one block away Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11426 W 105th Dr have any available units?
11426 W 105th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11426 W 105th Dr have?
Some of 11426 W 105th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11426 W 105th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11426 W 105th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11426 W 105th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11426 W 105th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11426 W 105th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11426 W 105th Dr offers parking.
Does 11426 W 105th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11426 W 105th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11426 W 105th Dr have a pool?
No, 11426 W 105th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11426 W 105th Dr have accessible units?
No, 11426 W 105th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11426 W 105th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11426 W 105th Dr has units with dishwashers.

