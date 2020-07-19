All apartments in Westminster
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:10 PM

11248 Vrain Drive

11248 Vrain Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11248 Vrain Drive, Westminster, CO 80031
Central Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Prime location backing to Westminster Open Space! Spectacular view. At just over 2,700 square feet, this lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is updated throughout with many builder options. Updated kitchen includes a rich dark stain on the cabinetry, huge island, pantry, granite, & spectacular view. Main floor laundry has access door to yard. The upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The optional master suite has a sitting area & overlooks open space. Nicely-sized secondary bdrms include ceiling fans. Updated hall bath has a separate vanity area. the unfinished garden level basement offers lots of possibilities. Wraparound composite deck captures the open space view.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 11248 Vrain Drive have any available units?
11248 Vrain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11248 Vrain Drive have?
Some of 11248 Vrain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11248 Vrain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11248 Vrain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11248 Vrain Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11248 Vrain Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11248 Vrain Drive offer parking?
No, 11248 Vrain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11248 Vrain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11248 Vrain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11248 Vrain Drive have a pool?
No, 11248 Vrain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11248 Vrain Drive have accessible units?
No, 11248 Vrain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11248 Vrain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11248 Vrain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
