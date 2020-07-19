11248 Vrain Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Prime location backing to Westminster Open Space! Spectacular view. At just over 2,700 square feet, this lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is updated throughout with many builder options. Updated kitchen includes a rich dark stain on the cabinetry, huge island, pantry, granite, & spectacular view. Main floor laundry has access door to yard. The upper level has 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The optional master suite has a sitting area & overlooks open space. Nicely-sized secondary bdrms include ceiling fans. Updated hall bath has a separate vanity area. the unfinished garden level basement offers lots of possibilities. Wraparound composite deck captures the open space view.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.