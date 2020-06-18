All apartments in Westminster
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

11129 Alcott St #C

11129 Alcott Street · (720) 500-6473
Location

11129 Alcott Street, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Clean two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in nicely kept Cedar Bridge Condos. Located in Westminster, this quaint condo features great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, and tennis courts. The condo also comes with a one car garage, detached.

Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval- $300 for first pet, $200 for additional. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Utilities included are water and trash, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour of this affordable condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11129 Alcott St #C have any available units?
11129 Alcott St #C has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11129 Alcott St #C have?
Some of 11129 Alcott St #C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11129 Alcott St #C currently offering any rent specials?
11129 Alcott St #C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11129 Alcott St #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 11129 Alcott St #C is pet friendly.
Does 11129 Alcott St #C offer parking?
Yes, 11129 Alcott St #C does offer parking.
Does 11129 Alcott St #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11129 Alcott St #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11129 Alcott St #C have a pool?
Yes, 11129 Alcott St #C has a pool.
Does 11129 Alcott St #C have accessible units?
No, 11129 Alcott St #C does not have accessible units.
Does 11129 Alcott St #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11129 Alcott St #C has units with dishwashers.
