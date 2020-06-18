11129 Alcott St #C

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Clean two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in nicely kept Cedar Bridge Condos. Located in Westminster, this quaint condo features great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, and tennis courts. The condo also comes with a one car garage, detached.



Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval- $300 for first pet, $200 for additional. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Utilities included are water and trash, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour of this affordable condo.