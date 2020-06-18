11129 Alcott St #C

Amenities
Clean two-bedroom, one-bathroom condo in nicely kept Cedar Bridge Condos. Located in Westminster, this quaint condo features great community amenities including a swimming pool, community clubhouse, and tennis courts. The condo also comes with a one car garage, detached.
Security deposit is same as rent. Home is pet friendly with approval- $300 for first pet, $200 for additional. Appliances included are: Stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Utilities included are water and trash, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour of this affordable condo.