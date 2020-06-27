All apartments in Westminster
Find more places like 11071 Kendall Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westminster, CO
/
11071 Kendall Way
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:36 AM

11071 Kendall Way

11071 Kendall Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Westminster
See all
Central Westminster
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11071 Kendall Way, Westminster, CO 80020
Central Westminster

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom home in Sheridan Green - This spacious layout includes a finished basement. Large kitchen with hardwood flooring. Master Bedroom has large walk in closet with custom shelf and wonderfully update bath. Secondary bedrooms spacious plus a large loft. 4th Bedroom is in the basement and is non conforming. Backyard with covered patio is great for entertaining, or to just relax. Low maintenance backyard. Laundry is on the main level. Large 2 car garage. Call today to schedule a showing. 303-466-6340

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5023844)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11071 Kendall Way have any available units?
11071 Kendall Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 11071 Kendall Way have?
Some of 11071 Kendall Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11071 Kendall Way currently offering any rent specials?
11071 Kendall Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11071 Kendall Way pet-friendly?
No, 11071 Kendall Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westminster.
Does 11071 Kendall Way offer parking?
Yes, 11071 Kendall Way offers parking.
Does 11071 Kendall Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11071 Kendall Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11071 Kendall Way have a pool?
No, 11071 Kendall Way does not have a pool.
Does 11071 Kendall Way have accessible units?
No, 11071 Kendall Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11071 Kendall Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 11071 Kendall Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Falls
6880 W 91st Ct
Westminster, CO 80021
IMT Hyland Hills
4901 W 93rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
The Brodie
2311 Park Center Dr
Westminster, CO 80234
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street
Westminster, CO 80234
Village Creek At Brookhill
9052 Vance St
Westminster, CO 80021
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave
Westminster, CO 80234
Bell Bradburn
11900 Newton St
Westminster, CO 80031

Similar Pages

Westminster 1 BedroomsWestminster 2 Bedrooms
Westminster Apartments with PoolWestminster Pet Friendly Places
Westminster Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central WestminsterNortheast Westminster
Southeast Westminster

Apartments Near Colleges

Front Range Community CollegeUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College