1099 West 133rd Way

*18 Month Lease**

Lovely Townhome in Quail Crossing!



This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome has a total of 963 square feet. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level with carpeting upstairs. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, a stunning tile backsplash, and a pantry for extra storage! Other amenities include AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer. Step outside and relax in the fenced in yard Parking includes an attached 1 car garage.



Located off of 136th Ave and Huron St, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! Travel is a breeze with access to I-25. Shopping and restaurants are all nearby, including at the Orchard Town Center. Lowes, Walmart, and King Soopers are all a short distance away. St Anthony North Health Campus is also a short drive away. Enjoy spending time at one of the many parks, including Quail's Crossing Park and Northstar Park. Nearby schools include Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle School, and Mountain Ranch and Legacy High Schools.



Trash and recycling are included in the rent.



2 pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.



*18 Month Lease Term*



