Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1099 West 133rd Way

1099 West 133rd Way · No Longer Available
Location

1099 West 133rd Way, Westminster, CO 80234
Northeast Westminster

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
*18 Month Lease**
Lovely Townhome in Quail Crossing!

This wonderful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome has a total of 963 square feet. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level with carpeting upstairs. The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, a stunning tile backsplash, and a pantry for extra storage! Other amenities include AC, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and a washer and dryer. Step outside and relax in the fenced in yard Parking includes an attached 1 car garage.

Located off of 136th Ave and Huron St, this townhome offers easy access to everything you need! Travel is a breeze with access to I-25. Shopping and restaurants are all nearby, including at the Orchard Town Center. Lowes, Walmart, and King Soopers are all a short distance away. St Anthony North Health Campus is also a short drive away. Enjoy spending time at one of the many parks, including Quail's Crossing Park and Northstar Park. Nearby schools include Arapahoe Ridge Elementary, Silver Hills Middle School, and Mountain Ranch and Legacy High Schools.

Trash and recycling are included in the rent.

2 pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.

*18 Month Lease Term*

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 West 133rd Way have any available units?
1099 West 133rd Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 West 133rd Way have?
Some of 1099 West 133rd Way's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 West 133rd Way currently offering any rent specials?
1099 West 133rd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 West 133rd Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1099 West 133rd Way is pet friendly.
Does 1099 West 133rd Way offer parking?
Yes, 1099 West 133rd Way offers parking.
Does 1099 West 133rd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1099 West 133rd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 West 133rd Way have a pool?
No, 1099 West 133rd Way does not have a pool.
Does 1099 West 133rd Way have accessible units?
No, 1099 West 133rd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 West 133rd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 West 133rd Way does not have units with dishwashers.

