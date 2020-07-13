10984 Alcott Dr

Amenities

Great, 4-bedroom, 4 bath, 3398 square-foot single-family home with three car garage available for rent in Westminster, Cedar Bridge Community. Home offers formal living room and dining room with large windows providing great natural lighting, cast iron stair railing, crown molding, stylish lighting and gorgeous hardwood flooring. The great room includes a luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter-tops, an island and breakfast bar overlooking family room with vaulted ceilings. To finish off the first floor, youâ??ll find a full bath attached to an office/bedroom off the family room and the laundry room. Spacious master retreat includes five-piece bathroom with over-size soaking tub and a massive walk-in closet found on the upper level, along with two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Finished basement offers large media room wired for surround sound entertainment system with wet bar and wine cellar, great for entertaining. Additional space for storage and 2 multi-functional rooms are available to use as desired. The backyard has a large deck, great for enjoying the outdoors, surrounded by mature landscaping backing up to open spaces. Includes A/C, Washer & Dryer. Home is in a prime location in Westminster near the Ranch Community with easy access to Boulder, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-76, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby.



