Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:39 AM

10984 Alcott Dr

10984 Alcott Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10984 Alcott Drive, Westminster, CO 80234
Central Westminster

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Great, 4-bedroom, 4 bath, 3398 square-foot single-family home with three car garage available for rent in Westminster, Cedar Bridge Community. Home offers formal living room and dining room with large windows providing great natural lighting, cast iron stair railing, crown molding, stylish lighting and gorgeous hardwood flooring. The great room includes a luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Granite counter-tops, an island and breakfast bar overlooking family room with vaulted ceilings. To finish off the first floor, youâ??ll find a full bath attached to an office/bedroom off the family room and the laundry room. Spacious master retreat includes five-piece bathroom with over-size soaking tub and a massive walk-in closet found on the upper level, along with two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom. Finished basement offers large media room wired for surround sound entertainment system with wet bar and wine cellar, great for entertaining. Additional space for storage and 2 multi-functional rooms are available to use as desired. The backyard has a large deck, great for enjoying the outdoors, surrounded by mature landscaping backing up to open spaces. Includes A/C, Washer & Dryer. Home is in a prime location in Westminster near the Ranch Community with easy access to Boulder, Downtown Denver, Fort Collins or the Rocky Mountains accessible by any of the major interstates including I-70, I-25, I-76, or I-36. Great restaurants, shopping, parks/open spaces with miles of walking trails located nearby.

Property is shown by appointment only.
https://www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/westminster-homes-for-rent

If you would like to see more on this listing or are ready to request a time to view the property, please visit our site at www.pmimilehigh.com or call 303-750-7070.
Background checks cover criminal, credit, and eviction. Must provide a valid ID and 2 most recent pay stubs to verify income. Security deposit equal to one month's rent, first month's rent, and any other applicable fees will be required to be paid in full within 24 hours of signing the lease agreement. Contingent to your credit score, an additional Security Deposit will be required for scores under 650.

Click here to review the Rental Application Policy Disclosure or to apply online: www.westminsterpropertymanagementinc.com/application-policy

$40 non-refundable application fee required for anyone over the age of 18 planning to occupy the property.
All utilities must be transferred into your name starting when the lease begins. Tenant paid utilities include: Gas, electric, trash and water
Watch video Walk-through tour at pmimilehigh com

*Prices and availability are subject to change. PMI Mile High cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit PMI Mile High's website to confirm property information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10984 Alcott Dr have any available units?
10984 Alcott Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10984 Alcott Dr have?
Some of 10984 Alcott Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10984 Alcott Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10984 Alcott Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10984 Alcott Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10984 Alcott Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10984 Alcott Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10984 Alcott Dr offers parking.
Does 10984 Alcott Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10984 Alcott Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10984 Alcott Dr have a pool?
No, 10984 Alcott Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10984 Alcott Dr have accessible units?
No, 10984 Alcott Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10984 Alcott Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10984 Alcott Dr has units with dishwashers.
