10961 Stuart Ct

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/35d8a5c064 ---- Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1506 square foot home. Inside features include open floor plan, fireplace, eat in kitchen, private master bedroom, carpeted floors, swamp cooler, and all major appliances including washer/dryer. Fully finished basement, fenced in back yard and a 2 car garage. Great location near Cotton Creek Park, Widnsor Park and Westfield Village Park. Near restaurants, shopping and much more! Available Now! Dogs are allowed at the owner\'s discretion with an additional deposit and references however, no dogs of an aggressive breed. The list of aggressive breeds can be found on our website at the following link: . We require at least one person that is going to be on the lease views the property before applying. If you are applying for a property without viewing it first, your application may be denied. IMPORTANT: Applicants will have 24 hours from the time they view the property to submit a completed application including the required documentation. Only complete applications will be considered. For questions and more information, please email: Showings@ColoradoRPM.com 2 Car Garage Finished Basement Large Fenced Yard Stove Swamp Cooler Washer/Dryer Wood Burning Fireplace