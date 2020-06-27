Amenities
10951 W. 106th Avenue Available 09/01/19 BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED HOME IN WESTMINSTER - Available September 1st!! - You can't miss out on seeing this great home in Westminster!
This recently remodeled home has 2 upstairs bedrooms, and a living space and open kitchen on the main floor. In the finished basement you'll find the stylishly built master bedroom and bathroom with a gorgeous extended closet space.
This home is a perfect and comfortable space. The fenced back yard is huge and catches plenty of sunlight. The home has a 2 car attached garage. The location, fenced yard, and the proximity to parks, trails, recreation center, shopping, dining and more make this location a must-have.
PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE
