Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

10951 W. 106th Avenue Available 09/01/19 BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED HOME IN WESTMINSTER - Available September 1st!! - You can't miss out on seeing this great home in Westminster!

This recently remodeled home has 2 upstairs bedrooms, and a living space and open kitchen on the main floor. In the finished basement you'll find the stylishly built master bedroom and bathroom with a gorgeous extended closet space.

This home is a perfect and comfortable space. The fenced back yard is huge and catches plenty of sunlight. The home has a 2 car attached garage. The location, fenced yard, and the proximity to parks, trails, recreation center, shopping, dining and more make this location a must-have.



PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE



Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing: 720-583-4369.



(RLNE5027764)