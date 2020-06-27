All apartments in Westminster
Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

10951 W. 106th Avenue

10951 West 106th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10951 West 106th Avenue, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10951 W. 106th Avenue Available 09/01/19 BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED HOME IN WESTMINSTER - Available September 1st!! - You can't miss out on seeing this great home in Westminster!
This recently remodeled home has 2 upstairs bedrooms, and a living space and open kitchen on the main floor. In the finished basement you'll find the stylishly built master bedroom and bathroom with a gorgeous extended closet space.
This home is a perfect and comfortable space. The fenced back yard is huge and catches plenty of sunlight. The home has a 2 car attached garage. The location, fenced yard, and the proximity to parks, trails, recreation center, shopping, dining and more make this location a must-have.

PETS ARE NEGOTIABLE

Contact Fox Property Management to set up a showing: 720-583-4369.

(RLNE5027764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10951 W. 106th Avenue have any available units?
10951 W. 106th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10951 W. 106th Avenue have?
Some of 10951 W. 106th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10951 W. 106th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10951 W. 106th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10951 W. 106th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10951 W. 106th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10951 W. 106th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10951 W. 106th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10951 W. 106th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10951 W. 106th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10951 W. 106th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10951 W. 106th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10951 W. 106th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10951 W. 106th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10951 W. 106th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10951 W. 106th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
