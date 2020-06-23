10611 W. 105th Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom home near parks and open space - This multi-level home features 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and a large office/ additional room in basement level with full bath. Half bath on main level with kitchen. Large deck with great views, large yard, great for entertaining. We show by appointment only, credit must be in the mid 600s to qualify. Please call to schedule a showing, (303)422-7992. Applications can be downloaded at csandassociates.net There is a $30 fee per adult applicant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4627166)