Amenities

on-site laundry parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Awesome investment opportunity located next to the Legacy ridge golf community. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation, bike paths, trails, 2 public golf courses, ball fields, world class ice arena. Basement has a kitchen, bath, non-conforming bedroom and has lockable door that can be accessed directly from the mud/laundry room without entering the rest of the home. Huge fenced and private backyard. RV parking next to house & behind fence with large utility shed for storage.