Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July. It features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and updated finishes including stainless steel appliances, and central a/c. Also included is a fenced in yard with a back patio and deck, an attached 2 car garage and washer/dryer in unit. It also has a finished basement with extra storage and a fireplace in the upstairs living room.



This property is conveniently located near Standley Lake in Westminster. Just a few minute drive to the boulder turnpike. Quick commute to both Boulder and downtown Denver.



***THIS HOME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS TILL JUNE 22nd.***



(RLNE5836122)