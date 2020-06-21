All apartments in Westminster
10411 Holland Street.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

10411 Holland Street

10411 Holland Street · (303) 736-2757
Location

10411 Holland Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10411 Holland Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
10411 Holland Street Available 07/01/20 2 Story home with basement in Westminster - This is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath single family home available for move in beginning of July. It features hardwood floors, lots of natural light, and updated finishes including stainless steel appliances, and central a/c. Also included is a fenced in yard with a back patio and deck, an attached 2 car garage and washer/dryer in unit. It also has a finished basement with extra storage and a fireplace in the upstairs living room.

This property is conveniently located near Standley Lake in Westminster. Just a few minute drive to the boulder turnpike. Quick commute to both Boulder and downtown Denver.

***THIS HOME WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS TILL JUNE 22nd.***

(RLNE5836122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10411 Holland Street have any available units?
10411 Holland Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10411 Holland Street have?
Some of 10411 Holland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10411 Holland Street currently offering any rent specials?
10411 Holland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10411 Holland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10411 Holland Street is pet friendly.
Does 10411 Holland Street offer parking?
Yes, 10411 Holland Street does offer parking.
Does 10411 Holland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10411 Holland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10411 Holland Street have a pool?
No, 10411 Holland Street does not have a pool.
Does 10411 Holland Street have accessible units?
No, 10411 Holland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10411 Holland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10411 Holland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

