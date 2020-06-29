10210 Routt Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

Make yourself at home in this ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The main level features a open family room to kitchen design. The patio doors lead to a spacious backyard. Great rear patio for a BBQ. The basement is finished with a spacious media/rec room, additional bedroom and a three quarter bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet & direct access to main floor full bathroom. 3rd bedroom & 3/4 bath in finished lower level along with large family/rec room. There is a rec center, golf & community pool nearby all while being close to shopping. Local schools: Lucas Elementary, Wayne Carle Middle & Standley Lake High School.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.