/
Westminster, CO
/
10210 Routt Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 9:35 PM

10210 Routt Street

10210 Routt Street · No Longer Available
Location

10210 Routt Street, Westminster, CO 80021
Walnut Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Make yourself at home in this ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The main level features a open family room to kitchen design. The patio doors lead to a spacious backyard. Great rear patio for a BBQ. The basement is finished with a spacious media/rec room, additional bedroom and a three quarter bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet & direct access to main floor full bathroom. 3rd bedroom & 3/4 bath in finished lower level along with large family/rec room. There is a rec center, golf & community pool nearby all while being close to shopping. Local schools: Lucas Elementary, Wayne Carle Middle & Standley Lake High School.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10210 Routt Street have any available units?
10210 Routt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Westminster, CO.
How much is rent in Westminster, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Westminster Rent Report.
What amenities does 10210 Routt Street have?
Some of 10210 Routt Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10210 Routt Street currently offering any rent specials?
10210 Routt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10210 Routt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10210 Routt Street is pet friendly.
Does 10210 Routt Street offer parking?
Yes, 10210 Routt Street offers parking.
Does 10210 Routt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10210 Routt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10210 Routt Street have a pool?
Yes, 10210 Routt Street has a pool.
Does 10210 Routt Street have accessible units?
No, 10210 Routt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10210 Routt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10210 Routt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
