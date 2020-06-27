9925 Haris St

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage, a fantastic backyard and office space/loft on the top level. There are 3 bedrooms on the top floor plus the loft and work area. The 4th oversized bedroom is in the finished basement. The home has been recently renovated too! It has dark wood plank flooring on the entire main level. New carpet upstairs, new light grey paint throughout. Finished basement with pergo type flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens and stainless steel appliances. large yard, great neighborhood! Pet friendly!