9925 Haris St
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:46 PM

9925 Haris St

9925 Harris Street · No Longer Available
Location

9925 Harris Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom home with a two car garage, a fantastic backyard and office space/loft on the top level. There are 3 bedrooms on the top floor plus the loft and work area. The 4th oversized bedroom is in the finished basement. The home has been recently renovated too! It has dark wood plank flooring on the entire main level. New carpet upstairs, new light grey paint throughout. Finished basement with pergo type flooring throughout. Gourmet kitchen with double ovens and stainless steel appliances. large yard, great neighborhood! Pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9925 Haris St have any available units?
9925 Haris St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9925 Haris St have?
Some of 9925 Haris St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9925 Haris St currently offering any rent specials?
9925 Haris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9925 Haris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9925 Haris St is pet friendly.
Does 9925 Haris St offer parking?
Yes, 9925 Haris St offers parking.
Does 9925 Haris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9925 Haris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9925 Haris St have a pool?
No, 9925 Haris St does not have a pool.
Does 9925 Haris St have accessible units?
No, 9925 Haris St does not have accessible units.
Does 9925 Haris St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9925 Haris St has units with dishwashers.
