Last updated May 6 2019 at 10:05 AM

9650 Huron St

9650 Huron Street · No Longer Available
Location

9650 Huron Street, Thornton, CO 80260

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
courtyard
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* This delightful one bedroom one bathroom is in the perfect location. Just minutes away from I25 allows for easy access to Denver or Fort Collins. You are also close to Thornton Town Center. A cute bookshelf greets you when you enter and you have an entire room just to the left for storage. The living room is a good size and overlooks a courtyard. The vanity is separate from the tub area and faces the bedroom. Large windows are in the living room and bedroom letting in natural light. There is community laundry and also a community pool. Stop by and check it out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9650 Huron St have any available units?
9650 Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 Huron St have?
Some of 9650 Huron St's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9650 Huron St pet-friendly?
No, 9650 Huron St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 9650 Huron St offer parking?
No, 9650 Huron St does not offer parking.
Does 9650 Huron St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9650 Huron St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9650 Huron St have a pool?
Yes, 9650 Huron St has a pool.
Does 9650 Huron St have accessible units?
No, 9650 Huron St does not have accessible units.
Does 9650 Huron St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9650 Huron St has units with dishwashers.
