9650 Huron St

*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* This delightful one bedroom one bathroom is in the perfect location. Just minutes away from I25 allows for easy access to Denver or Fort Collins. You are also close to Thornton Town Center. A cute bookshelf greets you when you enter and you have an entire room just to the left for storage. The living room is a good size and overlooks a courtyard. The vanity is separate from the tub area and faces the bedroom. Large windows are in the living room and bedroom letting in natural light. There is community laundry and also a community pool. Stop by and check it out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com