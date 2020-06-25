*Up to 1 Week FREE Rent!* This delightful one bedroom one bathroom is in the perfect location. Just minutes away from I25 allows for easy access to Denver or Fort Collins. You are also close to Thornton Town Center. A cute bookshelf greets you when you enter and you have an entire room just to the left for storage. The living room is a good size and overlooks a courtyard. The vanity is separate from the tub area and faces the bedroom. Large windows are in the living room and bedroom letting in natural light. There is community laundry and also a community pool. Stop by and check it out! Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9650 Huron St have any available units?
9650 Huron St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9650 Huron St have?
Some of 9650 Huron St's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9650 Huron St currently offering any rent specials?
9650 Huron St is not currently offering any rent specials.