9011 Hoffman Way

AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately

PET RESTRICTIONS: None preferred, but up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* Brand new carpet, paint, and stainless-steel range

* 4 bedrooms and 2 bath

* Private fenced backyard with brick fireplace and storage shed, large yard

* Located on quiet street

* Washer/dryer hookups



GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway, street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes for kitchen, no laundry appliances.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water

YARD: Large fenced backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: None

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST:



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property $500 will be added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.