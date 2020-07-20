All apartments in Thornton
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:01 PM

9011 Hoffman Way

9011 Hoffman Way · No Longer Available
Location

9011 Hoffman Way, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
furnished
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABILITY DATE: Immediately
PET RESTRICTIONS: None preferred, but up to 2 medium dogs negotiable (45lbs and under)

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* Brand new carpet, paint, and stainless-steel range
* 4 bedrooms and 2 bath
* Private fenced backyard with brick fireplace and storage shed, large yard
* Located on quiet street
* Washer/dryer hookups

GARAGE/PARKING: Driveway, street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes for kitchen, no laundry appliances.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water
YARD: Large fenced backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: None
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST:

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property $500 will be added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Jess Grose

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9011 Hoffman Way have any available units?
9011 Hoffman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9011 Hoffman Way have?
Some of 9011 Hoffman Way's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9011 Hoffman Way currently offering any rent specials?
9011 Hoffman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9011 Hoffman Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9011 Hoffman Way is pet friendly.
Does 9011 Hoffman Way offer parking?
Yes, 9011 Hoffman Way offers parking.
Does 9011 Hoffman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9011 Hoffman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9011 Hoffman Way have a pool?
No, 9011 Hoffman Way does not have a pool.
Does 9011 Hoffman Way have accessible units?
No, 9011 Hoffman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9011 Hoffman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9011 Hoffman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
