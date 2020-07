Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Built in 2004, this is a non-basement ranch on the 2nd floor with an attached 2 car garage. Pool community and easy access to I-25. Not far from future light rail tracks as well!



Available November 1, 2019 on a lease to 5/31/20 and a 12 month option to 5/31/21.