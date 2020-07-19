8465 East 148th Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

**16-18 Month lease**



Don't miss out this stunning 2 bed, 2 bath duplex in Heritage Todd Creek!



This amazing unit with 1404 square feet offers a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and dining area right off the kitchen. Appreciate the kitchen, complete with appliances, granite countertops, an island, and walk-in pantry. Other great features include AC, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, central vac, vaulted ceilings, an walk-in closets. Relax outside on the patio and deck, and enjoy access to a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis court. Parking includes a 2 car garage!



Travel is easy with access to E-470 and I-25.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Trash and recycling included in the rent.



55+ community only!



