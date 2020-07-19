All apartments in Thornton
8465 East 148th Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8465 East 148th Way

8465 East 148th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8465 East 148th Drive, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**16-18 Month lease**

Don't miss out this stunning 2 bed, 2 bath duplex in Heritage Todd Creek!

This amazing unit with 1404 square feet offers a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace and dining area right off the kitchen. Appreciate the kitchen, complete with appliances, granite countertops, an island, and walk-in pantry. Other great features include AC, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, central vac, vaulted ceilings, an walk-in closets. Relax outside on the patio and deck, and enjoy access to a community pool, fitness center, clubhouse, and tennis court. Parking includes a 2 car garage!

Travel is easy with access to E-470 and I-25.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Trash and recycling included in the rent.

55+ community only!

**16-18 Month lease**

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 East 148th Way have any available units?
8465 East 148th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 8465 East 148th Way have?
Some of 8465 East 148th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 East 148th Way currently offering any rent specials?
8465 East 148th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 East 148th Way pet-friendly?
No, 8465 East 148th Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 8465 East 148th Way offer parking?
Yes, 8465 East 148th Way offers parking.
Does 8465 East 148th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8465 East 148th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 East 148th Way have a pool?
Yes, 8465 East 148th Way has a pool.
Does 8465 East 148th Way have accessible units?
No, 8465 East 148th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 East 148th Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 East 148th Way does not have units with dishwashers.
