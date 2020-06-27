5530 East 130th Drive

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION! THIS 4 BED / 3 BATH HOME IN THORNTON WON'T LAST LONG! - This beautiful 1,898 sq. ft. unfurnished 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is conveniently located close to dining, shops, entertainments, and trails in Thornton. This home features an open split-level layout with the main level featuring the kitchen and main living area with large windows and a skylight that provides lots of natural light keeping the home bright and cheerful. The lower area features a secondary living area, 2 car garage and access to the backyard where you can relax on the deck and entertain guests and your dog can enjoy the large fenced-in yard! The basement level has an additional bedroom and half bath, perfect for guests, as well as the laundry room. The upstairs floor presents the additional 2 spacious bedrooms including an additional full bath as well as the master bedroom that contains a master bath. This home is within walking distance to the recreation center, minutes from the outlet mall and eateries and a short distance to Trail Winds Park and Open Space. It's a very easy commute to Longmont, Broomfield, Denver Boulder & beyond! Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit. This won't last long - schedule a tour today!



