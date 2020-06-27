All apartments in Thornton
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

5530 East 130th Drive

5530 East 130th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5530 East 130th Drive, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION! THIS 4 BED / 3 BATH HOME IN THORNTON WON'T LAST LONG! - This beautiful 1,898 sq. ft. unfurnished 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home is conveniently located close to dining, shops, entertainments, and trails in Thornton. This home features an open split-level layout with the main level featuring the kitchen and main living area with large windows and a skylight that provides lots of natural light keeping the home bright and cheerful. The lower area features a secondary living area, 2 car garage and access to the backyard where you can relax on the deck and entertain guests and your dog can enjoy the large fenced-in yard! The basement level has an additional bedroom and half bath, perfect for guests, as well as the laundry room. The upstairs floor presents the additional 2 spacious bedrooms including an additional full bath as well as the master bedroom that contains a master bath. This home is within walking distance to the recreation center, minutes from the outlet mall and eateries and a short distance to Trail Winds Park and Open Space. It's a very easy commute to Longmont, Broomfield, Denver Boulder & beyond! Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit. This won't last long - schedule a tour today!

(RLNE5391818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 East 130th Drive have any available units?
5530 East 130th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 East 130th Drive have?
Some of 5530 East 130th Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 East 130th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5530 East 130th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 East 130th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5530 East 130th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5530 East 130th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5530 East 130th Drive offers parking.
Does 5530 East 130th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 East 130th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 East 130th Drive have a pool?
No, 5530 East 130th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5530 East 130th Drive have accessible units?
No, 5530 East 130th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 East 130th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5530 East 130th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

