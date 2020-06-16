5272 E 128th Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1294532610 (copy & paste)



Built in 1996 this gorgeous ranch home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with another bedroom and 1/2 bath in the basement. Kitchen has wood floors and plenty of cupboard and counter space. Basement has extra rec room and laundry room with full size w/d. Sprinklers, central a/c and fenced yard. Gorgeous backyard with deck.



Looking for tenants with credit score 650+, gross monthly income $5400+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. 2 pets with combined weight not to exceed 60 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Prefer 2 year lease but will consider 1 year. Other restrictions may apply. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com