Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
5272 E 128th Cir
Last updated October 10 2019 at 7:45 AM

5272 E 128th Cir

5272 East 128th Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5272 East 128th Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Video & application: woodruffpropertymgmt.com/for-rent/?uid=1294532610 (copy & paste)

Built in 1996 this gorgeous ranch home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs with another bedroom and 1/2 bath in the basement. Kitchen has wood floors and plenty of cupboard and counter space. Basement has extra rec room and laundry room with full size w/d. Sprinklers, central a/c and fenced yard. Gorgeous backyard with deck.

Looking for tenants with credit score 650+, gross monthly income $5400+, no evictions in the past 7 years and must be able to pass criminal background check. Sorry - no smoking or section 8. 2 pets with combined weight not to exceed 60 lbs negotiable with additional fee. Prefer 2 year lease but will consider 1 year. Other restrictions may apply. For more information or to schedule a showing contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5272 E 128th Cir have any available units?
5272 E 128th Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 5272 E 128th Cir have?
Some of 5272 E 128th Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5272 E 128th Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5272 E 128th Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5272 E 128th Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5272 E 128th Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5272 E 128th Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5272 E 128th Cir offers parking.
Does 5272 E 128th Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5272 E 128th Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5272 E 128th Cir have a pool?
No, 5272 E 128th Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5272 E 128th Cir have accessible units?
No, 5272 E 128th Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5272 E 128th Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5272 E 128th Cir has units with dishwashers.
