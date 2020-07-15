Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome to 5244 E 119th Way. This 3 bed, 3 baths 2-story home is available now! Walk into vaulted ceilings, open living room to the kitchen, main floor powder bath, laundry, & family with gas fireplace.

Upstairs hosts master bedroom with private bath, 2 additional rooms and secondary bathroom. Backyard is fenced w/sprinkler systems both front & back.



Please call 303-564-6646 to view property.



To Qualify for any of our properties:

1. Call and schedule a showing of the property

a. Fill out Rental Application - $55.00 application fee per person over the age of 18. You can find our rental application on our website: http://ornelaspropertymanagement.com



Once we have received your application, we shall ask you to provide all but not limited to the following:

b. Provide all information that obtains to you. If it does not apply to you, do not fill it out.

c. Provide last three (3) pay stubs. If self-employed provide last 2 tax returns.

d. Provide copy of drivers license

2. Our decision is NOT based upon credit score, however IS based upon debt to income. (Monthly Income minus expenses)

a. We work with the following situations:

1. Divorce

2. Foreclosure

3. Short Sale

4. Bankruptcy

3. Once approved, Ornelas Property Management LLC shall email out the entire Lease Package for your review. Email and/or call with any questions. We shall supply all original documents & disclosures at time of lease signing.

4. We collect 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to one months rent and non-refundable pet deposit if applicable. If taking possession any day after the 1st of the month, your 1st months rent shall be pro-rated based on a 30 day pro-ration.

5. Rents are due on the 1st of the month and late after the 5th.

6. If Ornelas Property Management LLC should have to hold the property longer than 1 week, we collect your security deposit upfront. This would be non-refundable if you DO NOT possession. Once you take possession it becomes your security deposit of which is fully refundable as long as there are no damages to the property upon vacating.



There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee that applies. $25.00 pet rent per month per pet. It is up to the Owner to accept pets, please see advertisement of property.



To continue, please call 303-564-6646 / 720-261-6340 to discuss property and schedule a showing.