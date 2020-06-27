All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 3510 East 99th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
3510 East 99th Lane
Last updated August 8 2019 at 10:14 PM

3510 East 99th Lane

3510 East 99th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Quimby
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3510 East 99th Lane, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This stunning home in North Hills has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1268 square feet of living space!

Both the kitchen and the upstairs bathroom have been completely remodeled, with the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile are highlights as well. Other great features include skylights, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. This wonderful home has AC, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups.

Step outside and enjoy spending time in the large backyard fenced, complete with sprinkler system, and that backs up to an open space!

Located near Colorado Blvd and E 104th Ave, this home offers easy access to everything you need. Shopping and restaurants are just minutes away, including Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and the Northglenn Marketplace. Travel is easy with access to I-25 off of 104th. Multiple parks nearby, including Sherwood Hills and Yorkborough Park. Grandview Ponds Open Space is also just down the street!

Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Sorry, no utilities included with the rent.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3510 East 99th Lane have any available units?
3510 East 99th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3510 East 99th Lane have?
Some of 3510 East 99th Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3510 East 99th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3510 East 99th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3510 East 99th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3510 East 99th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3510 East 99th Lane offer parking?
No, 3510 East 99th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3510 East 99th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3510 East 99th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3510 East 99th Lane have a pool?
No, 3510 East 99th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3510 East 99th Lane have accessible units?
No, 3510 East 99th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3510 East 99th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3510 East 99th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village on Cypress
8901 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Promenade at Hunters Glen
12801 Lafayette St
Thornton, CO 80241

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College