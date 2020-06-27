3510 East 99th Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This stunning home in North Hills has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1268 square feet of living space!



Both the kitchen and the upstairs bathroom have been completely remodeled, with the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Hardwood floors and ceramic tile are highlights as well. Other great features include skylights, ceiling fans, and vaulted ceilings. This wonderful home has AC, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer hookups.



Step outside and enjoy spending time in the large backyard fenced, complete with sprinkler system, and that backs up to an open space!



Located near Colorado Blvd and E 104th Ave, this home offers easy access to everything you need. Shopping and restaurants are just minutes away, including Walmart, Home Depot, Best Buy, and the Northglenn Marketplace. Travel is easy with access to I-25 off of 104th. Multiple parks nearby, including Sherwood Hills and Yorkborough Park. Grandview Ponds Open Space is also just down the street!



Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.



Sorry, no utilities included with the rent.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado



www.303rent.com



303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.



*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.