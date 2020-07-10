All apartments in Thornton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:40 PM

3262 East 103rd Drive

3262 East 103rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3262 East 103rd Drive, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1832684.

This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the gated community of Settlers Chase Crossings will welcome you with 1,223 square feet of living space!

Spacious eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and pantry for additional food storage. The living room features a gas fireplace perfect for cooler evenings. Off the living room is a a private covered balcony where you can relax. Master bedroom and additional bedroom with vaulted ceiling and bump out window. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, and ceiling fans. Parking for this condo is a 1 car attached garage.

Enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Right across the street from a playground! Within walking distance to biking/walking trails, Safeway, Walgreens, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, and many more hopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash and recycling.

1 dog welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1832684.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3262 East 103rd Drive have any available units?
3262 East 103rd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3262 East 103rd Drive have?
Some of 3262 East 103rd Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3262 East 103rd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3262 East 103rd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3262 East 103rd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3262 East 103rd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3262 East 103rd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3262 East 103rd Drive offers parking.
Does 3262 East 103rd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3262 East 103rd Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3262 East 103rd Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3262 East 103rd Drive has a pool.
Does 3262 East 103rd Drive have accessible units?
No, 3262 East 103rd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3262 East 103rd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3262 East 103rd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

