3262 East 103rd Drive

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1832684.



This beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath condo in the gated community of Settlers Chase Crossings will welcome you with 1,223 square feet of living space!



Spacious eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and pantry for additional food storage. The living room features a gas fireplace perfect for cooler evenings. Off the living room is a a private covered balcony where you can relax. Master bedroom and additional bedroom with vaulted ceiling and bump out window. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, washer/dryer in unit, and ceiling fans. Parking for this condo is a 1 car attached garage.



Enjoy access to the community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Right across the street from a playground! Within walking distance to biking/walking trails, Safeway, Walgreens, Buffalo Wild Wings, Texas Roadhouse, and many more hopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash and recycling.



1 dog welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



