3250 East 103rd Place Unit 808

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking hot tub online portal pet friendly

Grand 2BD, 2BA Townhouse with Private Parking and Lofted Ceilings - Beautiful Thornton townhouse, located within 20 minutes of Downtown Denver. Featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, updated stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. Fantastic update master bath and common bathroom. The bedrooms feature spacious closets, and large living space. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



* 7-9 Month lease preferred.



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*Water, sewer and trash Included.

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



