3250 East 103rd Place Unit 808
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3250 East 103rd Place Unit 808

3250 East 103rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3250 East 103rd Place, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
pet friendly
Grand 2BD, 2BA Townhouse with Private Parking and Lofted Ceilings - Beautiful Thornton townhouse, located within 20 minutes of Downtown Denver. Featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout, updated stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. Fantastic update master bath and common bathroom. The bedrooms feature spacious closets, and large living space. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

* 7-9 Month lease preferred.

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*Water, sewer and trash Included.
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (see below).
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5177581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

