2034 West 101st Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come tour this great townhome in Thornton. This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and 1,334 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, hardwood floors, and tons of cabinets for storage. A full sized washer and dryer are also located on the first floor for extra convenience. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is great for entertaining guests. The living room is complete with newer carpeting, a wood burning fireplace, and windows that bring in lots of natural light. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor along with two of the bathrooms. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the North facing patio large enough for either lounging or outdoor dining. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes from Safeway, King Soopers, Ruston Park, Water World, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Highway 287 and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity! So, apply today!



Pets: Not Allowed

Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher

Additional Features/Amenities: None

Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)

HOA Fees: Paid by owner

Parking: 2 car attached garage

School District: Adams 12 Five Star Schools



Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.



Total Cost to Move-in:

Application Fee: $50 per app

Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent

Leasing Administrative Fee: $200

Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)

First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

Contact us to schedule a showing.