Thornton, CO
2034 West 101st Avenue
2034 West 101st Avenue

2034 West 101st Avenue · (720) 730-7186
Location

2034 West 101st Avenue, Thornton, CO 80260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1334 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come tour this great townhome in Thornton. This property features three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and 1,334 square feet of livable space. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, hardwood floors, and tons of cabinets for storage. A full sized washer and dryer are also located on the first floor for extra convenience. Just off the kitchen is a dedicated dining space that is great for entertaining guests. The living room is complete with newer carpeting, a wood burning fireplace, and windows that bring in lots of natural light. All three bedrooms are located on the second floor along with two of the bathrooms. Outside you can enjoy the Colorado sunshine from the North facing patio large enough for either lounging or outdoor dining. You will love the location of this property as it sits only minutes from Safeway, King Soopers, Ruston Park, Water World, and countless shops and restaurants. Commuting is a breeze with quick access to Highway 287 and I-25. You do not want to miss out on this great opportunity! So, apply today!

Pets: Not Allowed
Inclusions: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
Additional Features/Amenities: None
Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash (the rest are paid by the tenant)
HOA Fees: Paid by owner
Parking: 2 car attached garage
School District: Adams 12 Five Star Schools

Property will be vacant July 31st. We typically need about 2 weeks to ‘rehab’ our properties back into rental shape for you to move-in. Let us know when you would like to move and we can try to work with your date.

Total Cost to Move-in:
Application Fee: $50 per app
Security Deposit: ONE month’s rent
Leasing Administrative Fee: $200
Pet Fee: $300 per pet once (If pets allowed)
First month’s prorated rent is due before move-in

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 West 101st Avenue have any available units?
2034 West 101st Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 West 101st Avenue have?
Some of 2034 West 101st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 West 101st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2034 West 101st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 West 101st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 West 101st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2034 West 101st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2034 West 101st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2034 West 101st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 West 101st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 West 101st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2034 West 101st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2034 West 101st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2034 West 101st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 West 101st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2034 West 101st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
