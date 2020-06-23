All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 14597 Gaylord Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
14597 Gaylord Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

14597 Gaylord Street

14597 Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14597 Gaylord Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Ranch home in Highly desirable Quail Valley Neighborhood - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is well maintained and offers 2600 finished square feet. Large kitchen with Newer Hardwood Floors throughout the main level, stainless appliances and huge center island, opens up to the family room & dining room.Master suite features a walk-in closet and 5 piece bath, 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. The finished basement makes for a great recreation area. Patio & grill space, fenced yard and 2 car attached garage. Quick access to both I-25 & E-470. New Outlet mall minutes away. Small dog accepted, no cats please. Call 303-466-6340 for a private showing.

(RLNE2326080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14597 Gaylord Street have any available units?
14597 Gaylord Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 14597 Gaylord Street have?
Some of 14597 Gaylord Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14597 Gaylord Street currently offering any rent specials?
14597 Gaylord Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14597 Gaylord Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 14597 Gaylord Street is pet friendly.
Does 14597 Gaylord Street offer parking?
Yes, 14597 Gaylord Street offers parking.
Does 14597 Gaylord Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14597 Gaylord Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14597 Gaylord Street have a pool?
No, 14597 Gaylord Street does not have a pool.
Does 14597 Gaylord Street have accessible units?
No, 14597 Gaylord Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14597 Gaylord Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14597 Gaylord Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Meadows at Town Center
10101 Washington St
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Magnolia Ridge
12220 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80241
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College