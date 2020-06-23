14597 Gaylord Street

Amenities
Ranch home in Highly desirable Quail Valley Neighborhood - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is well maintained and offers 2600 finished square feet. Large kitchen with Newer Hardwood Floors throughout the main level, stainless appliances and huge center island, opens up to the family room & dining room.Master suite features a walk-in closet and 5 piece bath, 2 additional bedrooms on the main level. The finished basement makes for a great recreation area. Patio & grill space, fenced yard and 2 car attached garage. Quick access to both I-25 & E-470. New Outlet mall minutes away. Small dog accepted, no cats please. Call 303-466-6340 for a private showing.
(RLNE2326080)