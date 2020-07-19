All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13396 Birch Circle

13396 Birch Circle · No Longer Available
Location

13396 Birch Circle, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

This is a beautiful home with a great floor plan. 3 beds and 2 full baths on top floor. Living space and kitchen on main level with half bath. Basement features an office/Den and extra bedroom and baths. Home has been well maintained and has a gorgeous yard with gardening area and utility shed. This home definitely won't last long.

Email jofeld@msn.com for showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13396 Birch Circle have any available units?
13396 Birch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
Is 13396 Birch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
13396 Birch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13396 Birch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 13396 Birch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 13396 Birch Circle offer parking?
No, 13396 Birch Circle does not offer parking.
Does 13396 Birch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13396 Birch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13396 Birch Circle have a pool?
No, 13396 Birch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 13396 Birch Circle have accessible units?
No, 13396 Birch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 13396 Birch Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 13396 Birch Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13396 Birch Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 13396 Birch Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
