13396 Birch Circle

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a beautiful home with a great floor plan. 3 beds and 2 full baths on top floor. Living space and kitchen on main level with half bath. Basement features an office/Den and extra bedroom and baths. Home has been well maintained and has a gorgeous yard with gardening area and utility shed. This home definitely won't last long.



Email jofeld@msn.com for showing



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.