12740 Jasmine St. #F Available 03/09/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Thornton Town Home! Available March 9th! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!



Available March 9th is this adorable town home located near 128th Ave and Colorado Blvd. You'll have quick access to Colorado Blvd, Adams County Fairgrounds, and multiple parks and recreational areas.



This is a newer construction town home at 1700 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It includes a full kitchen with newer appliances including electric range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and central air conditioning are also included. There is a loft area upstairs.



Rent is $1,875 per month and there is a minimum of $1,875 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost! Water, sewer, and trash are paid for. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas through Xcel.



1 small dog is accepted with an additional $200 pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Cats Allowed



