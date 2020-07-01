All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 12740 Jasmine St. #F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
12740 Jasmine St. #F
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

12740 Jasmine St. #F

12740 Jasmine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12740 Jasmine Street, Thornton, CO 80602

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
12740 Jasmine St. #F Available 03/09/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Thornton Town Home! Available March 9th! - To schedule a showing of this property, please contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488!!

Available March 9th is this adorable town home located near 128th Ave and Colorado Blvd. You'll have quick access to Colorado Blvd, Adams County Fairgrounds, and multiple parks and recreational areas.

This is a newer construction town home at 1700 sq. ft. with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It includes a full kitchen with newer appliances including electric range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Washer/dryer, gas fireplace, and central air conditioning are also included. There is a loft area upstairs.

Rent is $1,875 per month and there is a minimum of $1,875 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond option for minimal move in cost! Water, sewer, and trash are paid for. Tenants are responsible for electricity and gas through Xcel.

1 small dog is accepted with an additional $200 pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3496818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12740 Jasmine St. #F have any available units?
12740 Jasmine St. #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12740 Jasmine St. #F have?
Some of 12740 Jasmine St. #F's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12740 Jasmine St. #F currently offering any rent specials?
12740 Jasmine St. #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12740 Jasmine St. #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 12740 Jasmine St. #F is pet friendly.
Does 12740 Jasmine St. #F offer parking?
No, 12740 Jasmine St. #F does not offer parking.
Does 12740 Jasmine St. #F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12740 Jasmine St. #F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12740 Jasmine St. #F have a pool?
No, 12740 Jasmine St. #F does not have a pool.
Does 12740 Jasmine St. #F have accessible units?
No, 12740 Jasmine St. #F does not have accessible units.
Does 12740 Jasmine St. #F have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12740 Jasmine St. #F has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
North Creek Apartment Homes
700 W 91st Ave
Thornton, CO 80260
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Sunset Peak Apartments
475 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Timber Lodge
1769 Coronado Pkwy N
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College