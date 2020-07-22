Three Bedroom Duplex Available For Rent in Thornton - This Duplex backs up to Horizon High School. You can literally sit on the back deck and watch track meets and football games. This would be perfect for a family with a High School student!
(RLNE5403292)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12536 Forest Drive have any available units?
12536 Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12536 Forest Drive have?
Some of 12536 Forest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12536 Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12536 Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12536 Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12536 Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12536 Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12536 Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 12536 Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12536 Forest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12536 Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 12536 Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12536 Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 12536 Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12536 Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12536 Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.