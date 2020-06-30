All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 1221 E 95th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
1221 E 95th Ave
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

1221 E 95th Ave

1221 East 95th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
South Thornton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1221 East 95th Avenue, Thornton, CO 80229
South Thornton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Completely updated Ranch in Thornton! - Allow me to show you this completely updated Ranch Style home in the desired Thornton area! The home has been beautifully updated, everything is brand new! There are four bedrooms - two of them are really decent sized and spacious! The kitchen has stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, brand new gorgeous cabinets and the floors are completely new all throughout the home. Brand new light fixtures and all brand new crisp white blinds! The bathrooms are brand new and very attractive. Home comes with a full washer and dryer and lots of cabinets for storage. One car attached garage and tenant is welcome to use one of the sheds in the back (the smaller shed)

Home is ready to show- owner has a few items to button up and it will be ready for move in by November 1st!

Security deposit- $2050

Pets: Sorry no cats, but owner will consider approving a dog. If approved there will be a non-refundable pet fee due.

Any interested applicant over the age of 18 will need to submit an application online the cost is $40 each (www.BeaconPropertyManagement.com) We do a full credit and background check... includes credit check, criminal, rental verification and current employment history.

If interested in seeing this home please contact Jena with Beacon Property Management
720-298-2556 (cell)
303-347-0975 X-105 (office)
jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5219742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 E 95th Ave have any available units?
1221 E 95th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 E 95th Ave have?
Some of 1221 E 95th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 E 95th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1221 E 95th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 E 95th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 E 95th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1221 E 95th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1221 E 95th Ave offers parking.
Does 1221 E 95th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1221 E 95th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 E 95th Ave have a pool?
No, 1221 E 95th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1221 E 95th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1221 E 95th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 E 95th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 E 95th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Sierra Vista
9440 Hoffman Way
Thornton, CO 80229
Avana Eastlake
2801 E 120th Ave
Thornton, CO 80233

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College