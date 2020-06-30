1221 E 95th Ave

Amenities

Completely updated Ranch in Thornton! - Allow me to show you this completely updated Ranch Style home in the desired Thornton area! The home has been beautifully updated, everything is brand new! There are four bedrooms - two of them are really decent sized and spacious! The kitchen has stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, brand new gorgeous cabinets and the floors are completely new all throughout the home. Brand new light fixtures and all brand new crisp white blinds! The bathrooms are brand new and very attractive. Home comes with a full washer and dryer and lots of cabinets for storage. One car attached garage and tenant is welcome to use one of the sheds in the back (the smaller shed)



Home is ready to show- owner has a few items to button up and it will be ready for move in by November 1st!



Security deposit- $2050



Pets: Sorry no cats, but owner will consider approving a dog. If approved there will be a non-refundable pet fee due.



Any interested applicant over the age of 18 will need to submit an application online the cost is $40 each (www.BeaconPropertyManagement.com) We do a full credit and background check... includes credit check, criminal, rental verification and current employment history.



If interested in seeing this home please contact Jena with Beacon Property Management

720-298-2556 (cell)

303-347-0975 X-105 (office)

jena@beaconpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



