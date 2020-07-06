All apartments in Thornton
Last updated March 19 2019

12133 York St

12133 York Street · No Longer Available
Location

12133 York Street, Thornton, CO 80241

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd2ff3b00f ----
This well maintained Thornton home is surrounded by Open Space with only 1 direct neighbor, providing great privacy and views. Less than 5 minute walk to new light rail station. Other great features include large vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, open kitchen layout, large backyard patio, RV Parking, Air Conditioning. 2 car attached garage, large fenced yard, washer and dryer included with rental.

Dog friendly, no cats please - see leasing manager for restrictions. Available for Immediate Move In. Tenant responsible for lawn care and utilities.

*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

2 Car Attached Garage
A/C
Backs To Open Space/Park
Close To Light Rail
Large Backyard Patio
Rv Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12133 York St have any available units?
12133 York St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12133 York St have?
Some of 12133 York St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12133 York St currently offering any rent specials?
12133 York St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12133 York St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12133 York St is pet friendly.
Does 12133 York St offer parking?
Yes, 12133 York St offers parking.
Does 12133 York St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12133 York St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12133 York St have a pool?
No, 12133 York St does not have a pool.
Does 12133 York St have accessible units?
No, 12133 York St does not have accessible units.
Does 12133 York St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12133 York St does not have units with dishwashers.

