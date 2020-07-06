12133 York St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd2ff3b00f ----

This well maintained Thornton home is surrounded by Open Space with only 1 direct neighbor, providing great privacy and views. Less than 5 minute walk to new light rail station. Other great features include large vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, open kitchen layout, large backyard patio, RV Parking, Air Conditioning. 2 car attached garage, large fenced yard, washer and dryer included with rental.



Dog friendly, no cats please - see leasing manager for restrictions. Available for Immediate Move In. Tenant responsible for lawn care and utilities.



*Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites



2 Car Attached Garage

A/C

Backs To Open Space/Park

Close To Light Rail

Large Backyard Patio

Rv Parking