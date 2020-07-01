10153 Madison St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom house - Property Id: 186591



You are going to love this home located in Riverdale Height which has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a total of 1953 square feet of living space! It has a full living room and dining room, and formal dinning or study room. The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage, lovely Granite counter tops, and is complete with all appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This home has a unfinished full basement and has a 2 car garage attached. Amenities for this property include air conditioning, vaulted ceiling, and carpet, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer includes.1 year lease. $2500 security deposit and 1st month rent when you move in. Tenant will pay $50/adult nonrefundable application fee.

Note: Trash ($45), water/sewer and electricity tenant will pay separately.

Sorry currently we are not accepting Section 8. Tenants are required to get Renters insurance withing 1 month of moving. WE ARE SHOWING NOW!

Serious tenant only.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186591

