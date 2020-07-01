All apartments in Thornton
Find more places like 10153 Madison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thornton, CO
/
10153 Madison St
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

10153 Madison St

10153 Madison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thornton
See all
Quimby
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10153 Madison Street, Thornton, CO 80229
Quimby

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom house - Property Id: 186591

You are going to love this home located in Riverdale Height which has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a total of 1953 square feet of living space! It has a full living room and dining room, and formal dinning or study room. The kitchen is incredible, with a spacious pantry for extra storage, lovely Granite counter tops, and is complete with all appliances including a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. This home has a unfinished full basement and has a 2 car garage attached. Amenities for this property include air conditioning, vaulted ceiling, and carpet, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer includes.1 year lease. $2500 security deposit and 1st month rent when you move in. Tenant will pay $50/adult nonrefundable application fee.
Note: Trash ($45), water/sewer and electricity tenant will pay separately.
Sorry currently we are not accepting Section 8. Tenants are required to get Renters insurance withing 1 month of moving. WE ARE SHOWING NOW!
Serious tenant only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/186591
Property Id 186591

(RLNE5385578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10153 Madison St have any available units?
10153 Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10153 Madison St have?
Some of 10153 Madison St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10153 Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
10153 Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10153 Madison St pet-friendly?
No, 10153 Madison St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 10153 Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 10153 Madison St offers parking.
Does 10153 Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10153 Madison St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10153 Madison St have a pool?
No, 10153 Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 10153 Madison St have accessible units?
No, 10153 Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 10153 Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10153 Madison St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVENS POINT
8901 Grant St
Thornton, CO 80229
Covington Ridge
10571 Colorado Blvd
Thornton, CO 80233
Park 88
101 E 88th Ave
Thornton, CO 80229
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST
Thornton, CO 80229
Hawthorne Hill
11801 York St
Thornton, CO 80233
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy
Thornton, CO 80241
Oxford Pointe Apartments
300 Russell Blvd
Thornton, CO 80229
Hadley
501 East 102nd Ave
Thornton, CO 80229

Similar Pages

Thornton 1 BedroomsThornton 2 Bedrooms
Thornton Apartments with ParkingThornton Apartments with Pool
Thornton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Greeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Thornton
Quimby

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College