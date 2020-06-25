All apartments in Thornton
10139 Grape Ct

10139 Grape Court · No Longer Available
10139 Grape Court, Thornton, CO 80229

air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
garage
This Single Family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large fenced back yard!

Welcome to 10139 Grape Court. Walk into a large living room open to the dining and kitchen. There are hardwoods in the entry, dining and kitchen. The kitchen offers brand new stove & microwave. There is also a side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. Good amount of dark colored cupboards and counter space.
Upstairs hosts master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. There are two (2) good sized secondary bedrooms and full size secondary bathroom down the hall along with full size washer/dryer hookups upstairs.
The back yard has a large wood deck for entertaining and large fenced yard. Property is close to shopping, schools, parks, ball fields, and highways.
CALL now 303-564-6646 to schedule your Private Showing! Visit www.denverhomesforrent.info or http://ornelaspropertymanagementllc.vflyer.com/home/flyer/home/4016856

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 10139 Grape Ct have any available units?
10139 Grape Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thornton, CO.
How much is rent in Thornton, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thornton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10139 Grape Ct have?
Some of 10139 Grape Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10139 Grape Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10139 Grape Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10139 Grape Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10139 Grape Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thornton.
Does 10139 Grape Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10139 Grape Ct offers parking.
Does 10139 Grape Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10139 Grape Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10139 Grape Ct have a pool?
No, 10139 Grape Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10139 Grape Ct have accessible units?
No, 10139 Grape Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10139 Grape Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10139 Grape Ct has units with dishwashers.
