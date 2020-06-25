10139 Grape Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

This Single Family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large fenced back yard!



Welcome to 10139 Grape Court. Walk into a large living room open to the dining and kitchen. There are hardwoods in the entry, dining and kitchen. The kitchen offers brand new stove & microwave. There is also a side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. Good amount of dark colored cupboards and counter space.

Upstairs hosts master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. There are two (2) good sized secondary bedrooms and full size secondary bathroom down the hall along with full size washer/dryer hookups upstairs.

The back yard has a large wood deck for entertaining and large fenced yard. Property is close to shopping, schools, parks, ball fields, and highways.

