10139 Grape Ct

Amenities
This Single Family home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a large fenced back yard!
Welcome to 10139 Grape Court. Walk into a large living room open to the dining and kitchen. There are hardwoods in the entry, dining and kitchen. The kitchen offers brand new stove & microwave. There is also a side-by-side refrigerator and dishwasher. Good amount of dark colored cupboards and counter space.
Upstairs hosts master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. There are two (2) good sized secondary bedrooms and full size secondary bathroom down the hall along with full size washer/dryer hookups upstairs.
The back yard has a large wood deck for entertaining and large fenced yard. Property is close to shopping, schools, parks, ball fields, and highways.
CALL now 303-564-6646 to schedule your Private Showing! Visit www.denverhomesforrent.info or http://ornelaspropertymanagementllc.vflyer.com/home/flyer/home/4016856