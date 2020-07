Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar fire pit 24hr gym green community parking pool table bbq/grill garage internet access accessible pool concierge dog park internet cafe tennis court

Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule.



Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland. A luxury apartment community, Patina Flats puts you in one of the most exciting, up-and-coming areas in the Sweetheart City. Come home to thoughtful, premium living spaces and incredible amenities like a rooftop deck, first floor restaurants and retail, in-unit washers and dryers, and more. At the center of the new Loveland, you’ll find Patina Flats.