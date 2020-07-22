/
southwest loveland thompson
97 Apartments for rent in Southwest Loveland - Thompson, Loveland, CO
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
863 Eagle Drive
863 Eagle Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
2435 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 3 Bedroom House in Loveland! - You will love this beautiful home in Lovely Loveland.
552 Jocelyn Dr.
552 Jocelyn Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
JOCELYN - Property Id: 54279 MUST SEE 1/2 Duplex, All newly updated: Flooring, paint, windows. Great Location. Double attached garage, Large back yard with mature trees, close to schools, shopping. Non-refundable pet deposit $250 per pet.
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Loveland - Thompson
1004 Winona Circle
1004 Winona Circle, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1409 sqft
1004 Winona Circle Available 10/15/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome - Lake Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
4645 Twin Peaks Court
4645 Twin Peaks Court, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3521 sqft
This large 4 bedroom 3.5 bath is ideally located in Southwest Loveland just 3 minutes from the golf course. Plenty of hiking trails, open space and natural areas within walking distance. Easy access to the Big Thompson Canyon and Hwy 34.
1305 Cimmeron Drive
1305 Cimmaron Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1920 sqft
Immaculate 1920 sq. ft. Ranch, 2 BR, 3rd BR converted to Study/Office, 1.5 BA, Gorgeous Lg. Brick Great Room w/Gas Frplc., Appliances, AC, 2-Car Gar., Handicap Accessible (if desired). Well Kept Quite Neighborhood. N/S, N/P. $1800/mo. + S/D.
4153 Foothills Dr.
4153 Foothills Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2317 sqft
4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features: 4 Bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,036
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,356
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Peakview by Horseshoe Lake
341 Knobcone Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,670
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1273 sqft
Modern apartments near Horseshoe Lake. Giant kitchens with granite counters and island. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Volleyball court and bike storage available to all tenants.
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,265
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,222
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
1535 New Mexico St
1535 New Mexico Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2778 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautifully Updated 4 Bed/3 Ba 2 story in Loveland - Property Id: 128567 Want to relax on the stamped concrete patio in your professionally landscaped, fully fenced and sprinkled yard- shaded by a lovely large tree? And when the
1405 E 16th St. B
1405 East 16th Street, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Unit B Available 08/03/20 Cute 2 Bed / 1 Bath Half Duplex in Loveland - Property Id: 319918 This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home duplex in Larimer County will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space! The lovely kitchen comes complete
361 E 42nd St
361 East 42nd Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1850 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Large home in Central Loveland - Property Id: 320357 4 beds, 4 baths, 2 car garage home with fenced backyard, in quiet neighborhood. - Owner pays for HOA.
744 Monroe Ave
744 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
744 Monroe Ave - 744 Monroe Ave. Available 08/01/20 744 Monroe - Hardwood floors, a covered patio, fenced yard, raised garden beds...call this charming duplex home! There is 2 beds + an office, 2 full baths, and a mudroom.
6444 Black Hills Ave
6444 Black Hills Ave, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
CHECK OUT THE VIDEO TOUR!! 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Loveland! - Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in NW Loveland! Located right between Taft Hill Rd and US-287 and close to the Wal-Mart Supercenter and restaurants.
4582 Glen Isle
4582 Glen Isle Drive, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1222 sqft
4582 Glen Isle Available 08/07/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 bath Townhome in Loveland! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story townhome, in North Loveland. This townhome boasts over 1,200 sq ft, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, built in 2005.
319 E 40th St.
319 East 40th Street, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,125
2040 sqft
319 E 40th St. Available 09/15/20 4 Bed 3.5 Bath 2 Story in Sugarloaf Estates in North Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This well maintained 4 bed, 3.
1711 Twin Lakes Cir
1711 Twin Lakes Circle, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2235 sqft
1711 Twin Lakes Cir Available 08/17/20 Beautiful Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Two Story Home! - *ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This home is a four bedroom, two bath two story with a half sized unfinished
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 1 WEEK OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 NEW LEASING SPECIAL! $500 OFF! Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.
