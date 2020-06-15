All apartments in Loveland
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:01 PM

903 Banyan Ct

903 Banyan Court · (720) 707-3808
Location

903 Banyan Court, Loveland, CO 80538
Northwest Central Loveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 903 Banyan Ct · Avail. Jul 13

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

4 Bedroom / 2 Bath
1 non-conforming bedroom
Rent: $1815
AC included
Washer and Dryer hook-ups
1 Small Dog only, 3 years old or older with $500 non-refundable pet fee - NO CATS!
Attached Garage
Fenced in Backyard
No students please

This gorgeous 4 bedroom (1 non-conforming) 2 bathroom home in north Loveland is a must-see! Newer paint and carpets are just the beginning with a wood burning fireplace, central a/c, back deck with a fenced in yard and beautiful landscaping. The upper floor boasts 2 large bedrooms, 1 with a large built in bookshelf. The basement is fully finished with a built in sound system for a theater room and both baths are recently remodeled. This won't last long! Tenant pays all utilities. No students please.

3/2/20 NH

To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-3808

**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **

*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.

*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.

*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.

*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.

*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for Pet Friendly rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.

**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2350883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 903 Banyan Ct have any available units?
903 Banyan Ct has a unit available for $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 903 Banyan Ct have?
Some of 903 Banyan Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 903 Banyan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
903 Banyan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 903 Banyan Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 903 Banyan Ct is pet friendly.
Does 903 Banyan Ct offer parking?
Yes, 903 Banyan Ct does offer parking.
Does 903 Banyan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 903 Banyan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 903 Banyan Ct have a pool?
No, 903 Banyan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 903 Banyan Ct have accessible units?
No, 903 Banyan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 903 Banyan Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 903 Banyan Ct has units with dishwashers.
