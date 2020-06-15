Amenities

903 Banyan Ct Available 07/13/20 Spacious 4 Bed/2 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE**



4 Bedroom / 2 Bath

1 non-conforming bedroom

Rent: $1815

AC included

Washer and Dryer hook-ups

1 Small Dog only, 3 years old or older with $500 non-refundable pet fee - NO CATS!

Attached Garage

Fenced in Backyard

No students please



This gorgeous 4 bedroom (1 non-conforming) 2 bathroom home in north Loveland is a must-see! Newer paint and carpets are just the beginning with a wood burning fireplace, central a/c, back deck with a fenced in yard and beautiful landscaping. The upper floor boasts 2 large bedrooms, 1 with a large built in bookshelf. The basement is fully finished with a built in sound system for a theater room and both baths are recently remodeled. This won't last long! Tenant pays all utilities. No students please.



3/2/20 NH



To schedule a showing please call (720) 707-3808



