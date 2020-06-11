All apartments in Loveland
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:05 AM

4540 Keota Pl

4540 Keota Place · (970) 567-6637
Location

4540 Keota Place, Loveland, CO 80538
Centennial

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1, 2020! Great North Loveland location just south of Lucille Irwin Middle School. Minutes from Fort Collins, Nicely appointed and refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house which includes a large master bedroom and 4 piece bathroom, new carpet and paint in April 2017. Bright ranch with plenty of storage, Full unfinished basement with 9 foot ceilings, AC, Gas fireplace, Automatic sprinkler system for small easy to care for yard, Master bathroom, 2 car garage with remotes. I am the original owner and the house has been well cared for. Tenant responsible for yard care. Lease info: $1850/month, one year lease. Dog is negotiable and will require $300 pet deposit. Tenant responsible for: -all utilities: gas, electric, trash, water/sewer -Yard care, snow removal -credit check required for the right candidate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Keota Pl have any available units?
4540 Keota Pl has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loveland, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Keota Pl have?
Some of 4540 Keota Pl's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Keota Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Keota Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Keota Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Keota Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Keota Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Keota Pl does offer parking.
Does 4540 Keota Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Keota Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Keota Pl have a pool?
No, 4540 Keota Pl does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Keota Pl have accessible units?
No, 4540 Keota Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Keota Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Keota Pl has units with dishwashers.
