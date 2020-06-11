4540 Keota Pl

Amenities

Available August 1, 2020! Great North Loveland location just south of Lucille Irwin Middle School. Minutes from Fort Collins, Nicely appointed and refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house which includes a large master bedroom and 4 piece bathroom, new carpet and paint in April 2017. Bright ranch with plenty of storage, Full unfinished basement with 9 foot ceilings, AC, Gas fireplace, Automatic sprinkler system for small easy to care for yard, Master bathroom, 2 car garage with remotes. I am the original owner and the house has been well cared for. Tenant responsible for yard care. Lease info: $1850/month, one year lease. Dog is negotiable and will require $300 pet deposit. Tenant responsible for: -all utilities: gas, electric, trash, water/sewer -Yard care, snow removal -credit check required for the right candidate