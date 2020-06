Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly all utils included internet access

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required. Main level of home only, the basement is currently an air BNB. No Smoking and No Cats! Dogs are negotiable with $50 per month pet rent. Application and back ground check required.