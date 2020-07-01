266 South Taft Court

Amenities
Two Bedroom Townhome with Attached Garage Available in Louisville - 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, attached 2-car garage with opener, open floor plan, dishwasher, washer and dryer, microwave, disposal, walk-in closets, vaulted ceiling with a skylight, private fenced-in deck area and porch, and community pool. End unit, next to green belt, plenty nature light, and mountain view.
Louisville recreation center
*Bike path
*Bus stop
*Charming downtown Louisville (several times voted as one of top three places in the country to live) with a wonderful selection of restaurants, a great library, variety of boutiques, and year-round community events.
*Numerous parks with a variety of things to do.
*Easy access to I-36
(RLNE5183163)