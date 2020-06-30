216 Pheasant Run

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Two Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Hunter's Ridge in Louisville - Immaculate 2 story townhome in coveted Hunter's Ridge, Louisville. Open Floor Plan & Vaulted Ceilings in Both Bedrooms. Lots of upgrades (Appliances, Blinds, Faucets, Paint, Furnace, H2O Htr, Radon System and Newly Installed Carpet & Laminate Flooring) and filled with sunshine. Spacious, vaulted bedrooms. Outdoor features include deck and patio. Central A/C. Full, unfinished basement. Close to bus, shopping. Available 11/1 - 7/31/2020 with possible option to renew.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5226333)