Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

Location

216 Pheasant Run, Louisville, CO 80027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two Bedroom Townhome Available For Rent in Hunter's Ridge in Louisville - Immaculate 2 story townhome in coveted Hunter's Ridge, Louisville. Open Floor Plan & Vaulted Ceilings in Both Bedrooms. Lots of upgrades (Appliances, Blinds, Faucets, Paint, Furnace, H2O Htr, Radon System and Newly Installed Carpet & Laminate Flooring) and filled with sunshine. Spacious, vaulted bedrooms. Outdoor features include deck and patio. Central A/C. Full, unfinished basement. Close to bus, shopping. Available 11/1 - 7/31/2020 with possible option to renew.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5226333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Pheasant Run have any available units?
216 Pheasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Louisville, CO.
What amenities does 216 Pheasant Run have?
Some of 216 Pheasant Run's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Pheasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
216 Pheasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Pheasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Pheasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 216 Pheasant Run offer parking?
No, 216 Pheasant Run does not offer parking.
Does 216 Pheasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Pheasant Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Pheasant Run have a pool?
No, 216 Pheasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 216 Pheasant Run have accessible units?
No, 216 Pheasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Pheasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Pheasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Pheasant Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Pheasant Run has units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
