Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Park on 14th

2201 14th Ave · (334) 518-6051
Location

2201 14th Ave, Longmont, CO 80501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-307 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 5-101 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

Unit 4-301 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 834 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-300 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,858

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park on 14th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
playground
Welcome to your new home at Park on 14th Apartments in Longmont, CO! Nestled in the heart of Longmont, Park on 14th Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Longmont views or a night out on the town, Park on 14th Apartments gives you the community youre looking for at the price you want. Just minutes from Longmonts finest shopping and dining, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities. Contact Park on 14th Apartments or Schedule a Tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42.95 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $1000
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $35
Cats
fee: $400
rent: $35
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park on 14th have any available units?
Park on 14th has 6 units available starting at $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does Park on 14th have?
Some of Park on 14th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park on 14th currently offering any rent specials?
Park on 14th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park on 14th pet-friendly?
Yes, Park on 14th is pet friendly.
Does Park on 14th offer parking?
Yes, Park on 14th offers parking.
Does Park on 14th have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park on 14th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park on 14th have a pool?
Yes, Park on 14th has a pool.
Does Park on 14th have accessible units?
No, Park on 14th does not have accessible units.
Does Park on 14th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park on 14th has units with dishwashers.
