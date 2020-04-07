All apartments in Longmont
4228 Riley Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4228 Riley Drive

4228 Riley Drive · (303) 565-6778
Location

4228 Riley Drive, Longmont, CO 80503

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4228 Riley Drive · Avail. Jul 10

$2,395

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
4228 Riley Drive Available 07/10/20 Luxury Living in Longmont! Spacious Townhome in SW Longmont for Lease! - Lovely Longmont home in SW Longmont! End unit with lots of light, square footage, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached garage and more! Kitchen is spacious, has stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, lot of storage, counter space, and cabinet spaces. Living room has cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, tons of picture windows, and plenty of space for entertaining.
Master bedroom has tall ceilings, walk in closet, and master bathroom, All four bedrooms are large and light. Washer/Dryer included.

This home is located in SW Longmont near transportation, restaurants, trails, schools, and shopping. Close to Downtown Boulder, Old Town Niwot, and Downtown Longmont. Water, Sewer, Trash is included. NO cats. Dogs may be negotiable. Limit 3 unrelated adults per HOA. Attached Garage.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5828866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4228 Riley Drive have any available units?
4228 Riley Drive has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 4228 Riley Drive have?
Some of 4228 Riley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4228 Riley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4228 Riley Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4228 Riley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4228 Riley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4228 Riley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4228 Riley Drive does offer parking.
Does 4228 Riley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4228 Riley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4228 Riley Drive have a pool?
No, 4228 Riley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4228 Riley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4228 Riley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4228 Riley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4228 Riley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
