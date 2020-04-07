Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

4228 Riley Drive Available 07/10/20 Luxury Living in Longmont! Spacious Townhome in SW Longmont for Lease! - Lovely Longmont home in SW Longmont! End unit with lots of light, square footage, high ceilings, spacious bedrooms, attached garage and more! Kitchen is spacious, has stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, lot of storage, counter space, and cabinet spaces. Living room has cathedral ceilings, gas fireplace, tons of picture windows, and plenty of space for entertaining.

Master bedroom has tall ceilings, walk in closet, and master bathroom, All four bedrooms are large and light. Washer/Dryer included.



This home is located in SW Longmont near transportation, restaurants, trails, schools, and shopping. Close to Downtown Boulder, Old Town Niwot, and Downtown Longmont. Water, Sewer, Trash is included. NO cats. Dogs may be negotiable. Limit 3 unrelated adults per HOA. Attached Garage.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5828866)