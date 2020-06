Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

412 Collyer - Avail: NOW



Close to old town - Very cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors thru out. Dish washer, washer/dryer, plenty of storage in basement and cellar, large detached shed and huge fenced backyard with fruit trees and garden area. Deposit equal to rent and is required at lease signing. One Small dog or cat may be allowed.



(RLNE5831119)