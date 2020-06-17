3900 Glenneyre Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Stunning custom home available in Longmont in Somerset Meadows. Fresh and tasteful. - BEAUTIFUL SOMERSET MEADOWS. Fresh elegance; beautifully and tastefully renovated to retain the classic and add a light, bright, fresh look. Grand Great Room; white Kitchen/Hearth Room w. fireplace; MAIN FLOOR MASTER SUITE. Travertine Master Bath. 2nd Master/AuPair BR Suite. Huge Rec Room w. multiple uses, fireplace & custom crafted bar. Wooded 1.24 acres. 10 minutes to Boulder; 15 minutes to Pearl St; 40 minutes to DIA. Blue Mtn; Altona; Silver Creek. Broker/Owner - Landscape Maintenance is included in the price.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4539006)