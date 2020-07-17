All apartments in Longmont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

326 Collyer St.

326 Collyer Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 Collyer Street, Longmont, CO 80501

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stand out Old Town Home with outstanding character and remodeled modern touches. - A very special house, entirely remodeled sits literally one block from everything in Downtown Longmont. Very cute with tons of curb appeal, an extra large fenced yard and detached 2 car garage make this home irresistible. Not your average 100 year old Old Town home by any means! There's a Front Balcony, and Front Porch/Patio with a classy front entry door to an excellently revamped home! 2 Main level bedrooms, nice and new bathroom on main; open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen that flows to Living Room which has super tall ceilings (throughout the home) and a gas fireplace and a tv cutout (smart tv included upon request). All of this and the location make it perfect for entertaining. Check out the upstairs which boasts an extra large loft/living room/office area which also has it's own separate kitchenette with lots of storage and includes sink and refrigerator. The master suite is huge with another excellent 5-piece remodeled bathroom with separate shower and tub. Very functional and large home with class and character. Quaint Old-town vibe and set up.

New carpet throughout, this is a very charming, well-maintained and updated old house in downtown Longmont! W/D included. Dogs ok with references, and deposit (refundable).

Available by July 1st - please call or email for more information!

(RLNE2693979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Collyer St. have any available units?
326 Collyer St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longmont, CO.
How much is rent in Longmont, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Longmont Rent Report.
What amenities does 326 Collyer St. have?
Some of 326 Collyer St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Collyer St. currently offering any rent specials?
326 Collyer St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Collyer St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Collyer St. is pet friendly.
Does 326 Collyer St. offer parking?
Yes, 326 Collyer St. offers parking.
Does 326 Collyer St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Collyer St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Collyer St. have a pool?
No, 326 Collyer St. does not have a pool.
Does 326 Collyer St. have accessible units?
No, 326 Collyer St. does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Collyer St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Collyer St. does not have units with dishwashers.
