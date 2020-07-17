326 Collyer St.

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stand out Old Town Home with outstanding character and remodeled modern touches. - A very special house, entirely remodeled sits literally one block from everything in Downtown Longmont. Very cute with tons of curb appeal, an extra large fenced yard and detached 2 car garage make this home irresistible. Not your average 100 year old Old Town home by any means! There's a Front Balcony, and Front Porch/Patio with a classy front entry door to an excellently revamped home! 2 Main level bedrooms, nice and new bathroom on main; open floor plan with gorgeous kitchen that flows to Living Room which has super tall ceilings (throughout the home) and a gas fireplace and a tv cutout (smart tv included upon request). All of this and the location make it perfect for entertaining. Check out the upstairs which boasts an extra large loft/living room/office area which also has it's own separate kitchenette with lots of storage and includes sink and refrigerator. The master suite is huge with another excellent 5-piece remodeled bathroom with separate shower and tub. Very functional and large home with class and character. Quaint Old-town vibe and set up.



New carpet throughout, this is a very charming, well-maintained and updated old house in downtown Longmont! W/D included. Dogs ok with references, and deposit (refundable).



Available by July 1st - please call or email for more information!



(RLNE2693979)